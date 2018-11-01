Pitt vs. Virginia odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model that called Texas upset

The Friday night lights will be shining on the ACC as No. 25 Virginia hosts Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are coming off an impressive 31-21 win over North Carolina, while the Panthers broke a high-scoring tie with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to squeak past Duke. Sportsbooks list Virginia as a 7.5-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is down two to 48.5 in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Virginia odds. Before you make any Pitt vs. Virginia picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. In the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

The model made some huge calls in Week 9, including Oklahoma State's outright upset of No. 6 Texas. It also was all over Georgia (-6.5) covering against Florida, and recommended California (+12) against Washington, as well as Kentucky (+7) against Missouri.

Now, the model has simulated Virginia vs. Pitt 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also produced a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Virginia has one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the conference with Bryce Perkins. The junior signal caller is coming off a three-touchdown game against the Tar Heels in which he threw for over 200 yards and rushed for another 112. Once Perkins slips the pocket, he's a threat to break off some serious yardage. For the season, he has racked up an incredible 575 yards and six scores on the ground. Blessed with a cannon of an arm, he's thrown for 1,628 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Perkins isn't the only Cavalier with speed to burn. Running back Jordan Ellis has amassed 683 rushing yards and a team-high seven rushing scores. He's netting 5.3 yards per carry and is a threat to take it to the house each time he touches it. Wideout Olamide Zacchaeus is the team's leader in receptions (56), yards (690) and touchdowns (six).

Just because Pitt has plenty of firepower doesn't mean it'll cover on Friday.

Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is also a dual-threat. He's coming off his best game of the season in which he ran for 76 yards, including a nifty 30-yard TD run. He also threw two scores in only 18 pass attempts.

Pitt also boasts one of the ACC's most dominant rushing squads, racking up 228 yards per game. Running back Qadree Ollison is a big reason why. Coming off a 149-yard performance, Ollison has 795 yards and seven touchdowns -- both team highs. He's also earning a healthy 6.2 yards per carry.

Who wins Panthers vs. Cavaliers? And which side covers nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that has returned $4,210 to $100 bettors the past three years.