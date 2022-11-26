The No. 6 USC Trojans will try to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they face the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night during the Week 13 college football schedule. USC has won four straight games, including a 48-45 win at then-No. 16 UCLA last week. Notre Dame has won five consecutive games, shutting out Boston College in a 44-0 final its last time out. The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Week 13 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Another game with CFP implications features the No. 5 LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies. LSU is a 10-point favorite in the latest Week 13 college football lines. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 13 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 122-108 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him is way up overall.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 13 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 13 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 13 college football picks: Sallee is picking South Carolina and Clemson to finish under 52.5 points when they face off on Saturday at noon ET. Clemson's defense has been excellent of late, holding Louisville to 16 points and Miami (FL) to 10 points in its last two games. The Tigers held the Hurricanes to just 98 total yards, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. racking up nine tackles.

South Carolina is coming off a 63-point outing against Tennessee, but it is just two weeks removed from scoring just six points against Florida. The Gamecocks also scored just 10 points against Missouri at the end of October, so they are going to have trouble scoring on Clemson's defense. These teams have gone under the total in eight of their last 11 head-to-head meetings.

"This point total is inflated after what Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks did to Tennessee last weekend. Plus, their game plan won't be designed to get into a point-per-minute shootout like it was last weekend vs. the Volunteers," Sallee told SportsLine. "Both teams in this rivalry will keep things close to the vest and focus on ball control rather than lighting it up downfield." See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 13 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including one on a team he says is "riding high." You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 13 of college football? And which team is set to roll to an easy cover? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.