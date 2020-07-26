Watch Now: Analysis: Justin Verlander (elbow) Reportedly Out for the Season ( 7:34 )

The 2020 MLB season saw its first major injury Sunday, as Astros ace Justin Verlander might miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury, the Houston Chronicle reports. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters the injury is a forearm strain, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, however, so there is hope this may not be a season-ender.

Verlander made one start in the season opener against the Mariners Friday, striking out seven with just three hits allowed in six innings, and it's not clear when, exactly, the injury happened. Verlander threw just 73 pitches in the outing and did see his velocity dip as he went on, but his last pitch was at 95.3 mph, so it wasn't like there were any glaring signs.

Still, this is obviously a big blow for the Astros and for Fantasy players, even if Verlander does get a positive update in two weeks. He would likely still need a few weeks to ramp back up even if that were the case, so even in a best-case scenario, Verlander is likely to miss half the season — in the best-case scenario. If that happens, you can hope Verlander will return and help your team down the stretch, but the nature of this shortened season means this will be a significant absence either way.

You'll need to stash Verlander until we find out more about the long-term prognosis, and that means you'll have to find a replacement somewhere, though there's obviously no replacing what you were hoping to get from the future Hall of Fame. The Astros seemingly had plenty of depth at starting pitcher at the start of camp, but with Jose Urquidy not with the team and Brad Peacock dealing with a shoulder issue, Framber Valdez was already being called on to step into the rotation. Now, they're another man down, which means they'll likely call on someone from the alternate site player pool to step in.

And that very well could be Forrest Whitley, the team's top pitching prospect. The organization's top prospect has already made it to Triple-A, albeit in a disaster of a 2019 that saw him sport a 7.99 ERA and 15.8% walk rate. By all accounts, the stuff was still there though, and he seemed to turn things around with six starts in the Arizona Fall League last season, so if the Astros give him a call, Whitley will be a must-add player.

Of course, he isn't the only option. Cristian Javier and Bryan Abreu have experience starting and are currently on the 30-man roster pitching out of the bullpen, while Brandon Bielak could get the call from the team's alternate site, and any one of them would be an interesting Fantasy flier if they got the call — though not on the level of Whitley.

Nor on the level of some of the pitchers not on the Astros roster you'll probably want to target instead. Here are eight to consider adding heading into Week 2 if you need a Verlander replacement: