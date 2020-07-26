Watch Now: Best MLB Series This Weekend (2:43)

If your league folded opening weekend in with the first full week of the season, creating an 11-day Week 1, then you're obviously not thinking about Week 2 yet. Your Week 2 will actually be our Week 3, and in that way, the numbering of your weeks will be perverted forevermore. Joke's on you!

However, if your league stuck with the default setting of counting opening weekend as its own week and beginning a fresh week Monday, I have some sleeper pitchers for you. Most of them also show up in my two-start pitcher rankings, but not all of them.

10 Sleeper pitchers for Week 2 (July 27-Aug. 2)
headshot-image
Adrian Houser SP
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 27
Matchups
at PIT, vs. STL
OWNED
52%
A turn against the Pirates in a two-start week should make for a fine introduction for this ground-ball specialist with strikeout-per-inning stuff.
headshot-image
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
Matchups
vs. STL
OWNED
58%
For however long he's available enough to qualify for this list, Hill belongs on it based solely on his 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 the past three years.
headshot-image
Dylan Cease SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 24
Matchups
at CLE, at KC
OWNED
40%
His big fastball didn't translate to big numbers as a rookie, but Cease gets the benefit of the doubt to start out 2020, if only because one of his two starts is against the Royals.
headshot-image
Griffin Canning SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
Matchups
at OAK, vs. HOU
OWNED
42%
The matchups are suboptimal, but if you're looking for a high-upside two-start pick, Canning is healthy again after an elbow scare in spring training and had an identical swinging-strike rate to Jack Flaherty last year.
headshot-image
Chris Bassitt SP
OAK Oakland • #40 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. LAA, at SEA
OWNED
19%
He struggled to go deep into his starts but nonetheless had a 3.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 last year. You have to like that matchup at Seattle in a two-start week.
headshot-image
Matt Shoemaker SP
TOR Toronto • #34 • Age: 33
Matchups
at WAS
OWNED
38%
Between his five starts last season and his work throughout the preseason, Shoemaker looks poised to be a fairly stable starter for as long as he's healthy. The Juan Soto-less Nationals make for a nice matchup.
headshot-image
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 23
Matchups
at DET
OWNED
10%
The strong debut over the weekend certainly helps, as does this matchup against the Tigers, and the rookie's plus control and ground-ball tendencies would seem to make for a high floor.
headshot-image
Kyle Gibson SP
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32
Matchups
vs. ARI, at SF
OWNED
16%
A start against the Giants in their enormous ballpark is all I need from a pitcher I can't bring myself to quit because of the elite whiff rate on his slider.
headshot-image
Pablo Lopez SP
MIA Miami • #49 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. BAL, vs. WAS
OWNED
13%
A control pitcher with the capacity to pitch deep into games, Lopez is worth considering whenever he has favorable matchups, which is clearly the case this week.
headshot-image
Austin Voth SP
WAS Washington • #44 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. TOR, at MIA
OWNED
24%
The late-blooming 27-year-old has indeed secured the fifth starter job and has a tempting two-start slate for those willing to gamble that his 3.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 in nine appearances last year were legit.