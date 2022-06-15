Happy Wednesday, everyone! Tuesday's action was highlighted by a few surprising performances from players on the rise. We had one hitter and one pitcher who continued to get the job done on Tuesday night -- building on recent performances -- and a bonus hitter who we'll talk about. You'll want to get all three of them on your radar and they're all most likely worth a waiver wire add depending on where your roster is at now.

Luke, I am your corner infielder

After a rough start to the season in his new home -- one that included an IL stint -- Padres 1B Luke Voit appears to finally be getting rolling. On Tuesday, Voit went 2 for 6 with his seventh home run and he added 5 RBI. Since Voit returned from the IL on May 10, he's batted .254 with all seven of his home runs and 26 RBI. His line drive rate is up to 26%. Voit is just 50% rostered and plays in a lineup that is only going to improve around him once Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to action. Voit is definitely worth scooping up to help you out in the corner infield, especially in leagues that start a CI slot.

Let's get Lowe

Don't look now, but Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe is on a heater. He's another player to monitor and probably go ahead and scoop up if you're in need of some corner infield help. Lower went 3 for 4 Tuesday with his eighth home run. He has brought his batting average all the way up to .281 overall now. In his past 18 games, Lowe is batting .352 with six homers and a 15% barrel rate. Lowe is rostered in just 42% of leagues.

Mahle makes it two straight

For the second straight outing, Red SP Tyler Mahle racked up double-digit strikeouts. In this one, he was even better than last week. Mahle threw nine innings of shutout ball against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday and he allowed just two hits, no walks and struck out 12. Mahle also collected 18 swinging strikes -- 11 on his fastball which was up nearly 1 mph in this outing. Mahle has traded off his slider for more cutters and fastballs and this has been the key to his last two breakout outings. Perhaps not coincidentally, Mahle walked zero batters in this outing, the first time all season he didn't walk a batter.

Goldy continues dark horse MVP campaign

Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt is on an absolute tear this season with St. Louis and has played a major factor in their rise to first place in their division. On Tuesday, Goldy collected another three home runs to bring his total to a whopping 16 on the season. He's now on pace for 39 homers, but that's not all. Goldy is batting .349 on the season and it's finally time to start considering moving him up the rankings -- I mean all the way up -- ahead of Freddie Freeman.

Goldschmidt's secret sauce to his late-career resurgence is nothing we can pinpoint, but it helps that he has racked up a career-high 42% fly ball rate -- aiding the power surge along.

Check this: Over his past 162 games, Goldy is batting .333 with 40 homers, 12 stolen bases, 116 runs and 126 RBI. Sheesh!

News and lineup notes

