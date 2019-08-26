Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Potential Jose Ramirez replacements include Kyle Seager, Abraham Toro

There's never a good time to break a hamate bone. The end of August may be the worst time.

A realistic recovery for that injury is at minimum six weeks. Only five weeks remain in the regular season. Rotten timing, but there you have it: Jose Ramirez is done.

And oh, how those who've rostered him will miss him. In a turnaround just as stunning as the collapse that made it necessary, the consensus No. 3 pick in this year's drafts had hit .320 (57 for 178) with 15 homers, six steals and a 1.045 OPS in 46 games since the start of July, doing so with a perfectly reasonable .309 BABIP. It didn't completely redeem his season-long numbers, but it was giving him the expected impact at just the right time.

So what now? Well, third base is arguably the deepest position at a time when every infield position is impossibly deep, so chances are your best replacement for Ramirez is already on your roster. If he's not, though, we'll have to make the best of a bad situation. We should at least be able to do better than the version of Ramirez we saw over the first three months.

Wait, that's not even true. That version had 18 stolen bases, giving him 24 for the season. Stolen bases, as you may have heard, are the scarcest of the traditional 5x5 commodities. Any reliable source of them who might be available in leagues where they matter would have serious limitations otherwise. Jarrod Dyson is fifth in the majors with 27 steals and may get to play more with David Peralta on the shelf, but there's no power to speak of. Same goes for Delino DeShields, who has piled up 20 steals despite being in and out of the lineup. Kevin Kiermaier has 19 steals, but getting on base has been a major issue since his return from a sprained thumb in late July. And now he's dealing with a rib cage injury.

In most cases, their overall offensive production is too limited for you to sell out for the steals, particularly if it's Head-to-Head league and you can't rest on your laurels in the other categories. And besides, you may need the help at third base more.

To that end, I have three tiers of potential replacements based on ownership percentage in CBS Sports leagues.

Tier 1, third base replacements Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Seager 3B SEA Seattle • #15 • Age: 31 OWNED 62% 2019 season BA .252 HR 17 OPS .827 AB 278 K 62 Given how hot he's been, having homered 11 times in his past 29 games with a batting average around .350, Kyle Seager will be the trendy pickup. With a slight reduction in strikeout rate and what appears to be a more optimal launch angle during that time, it's possible he's reintroducing himself as a viable starter in Fantasy. But if you want a shot at something more than just viable, your best bet is ... J.D. Davis LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 26 OWNED 59% 2019 season BA .303 HR 15 OPS .868 AB 320 K 74 J.D. Davis has had a down week, allowing his ownership rate to stagnate, but he's still batting .333 (29 for 87) with six homers and an OPS near 1.000 since taking over as the Mets' primary left fielder (one who's eligible at third base, of course). And the supporting numbers suggest he's even better than the .303 hitter with the .868 OPS that he's been so far.

Tier 2, third base replacments Projections powered by Sportsline Luis Arraez 2B MIN Minnesota • #2 • Age: 22 OWNED 54% 2019 season BA .335 HR 3 OPS .836 AB 221 K 20 Beyond the first tier, Luis Arraez is a great choice for anyone looking to replace what Jose Ramirez offered (at least from July 1 on) in batting average. With a microscopic strikeout rate, all-fields approach and line-drive tendencies, a mark over .300 shouldn't be difficult for him to sustain. Marwin Gonzalez RF MIN Minnesota • #9 • Age: 30 OWNED 50% 2019 season BA .262 HR 14 OPS .736 AB 397 K 92 Marwin Gonzalez is no offensive standout, but he has adequate plate discipline and moderate power. And his numbers look much better (a .286 batting average and .797 OPS) since a miserable April in which he hit .167. Josh VanMeter LF CIN Cincinnati • #17 • Age: 24 OWNED 29% 2019 season BA .286 HR 5 SB 6 OPS .827 AB 147 Josh VanMeter has been productive when he's been in the lineup, which has been more regular with Joey Votto on the IL. You have to watch out for the left-handers with him, which often force him to the bench, but otherwise, he's maybe an even better version of Gonzalez. Evan Longoria 3B SF San Francisco • #10 • Age: 33 OWNED 28% 2019 season BA .260 HR 17 OPS .792 AB 346 K 80 If you're angling for purely a hot-hand play, Evan Longoria is indeed on fire, batting .396 (19 for 48) with four homers in his past 12 games, and happens to have favorable matchups this week. But mediocrity has become the norm for the 33-year-old, and you can expect you'll be swapping him out soon enough.

Tier 3, third base replacements Projections powered by Sportsline Abraham Toro-Hernandez 3B HOU Houston • #13 • Age: 22 OWNED 7% 2019 minors BA .324 HR 17 OPS .938 AB 442 K 82 Abraham Toro is only 3 for 15 in four games since coming up to the big leagues but has been the starter at third base for every one of those games. He has put the bat on the ball, as he did in the minors, and the Astros clearly have every confidence in the 22-year-old, who they're essentially using as Carlos Correa's replacement. Opportunity is meeting upside here, and absent any clear reasoning it won't work, there's always a chance that it will.

Now that we've addressed the third base situation, here are some other players of interest on the waiver wire: