Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Robel Garcia offers some infield pop, Emilio Pagan potentially some saves

You get greedy, you get burned.

Framber Valdez's performance Thursday in a showcase game to kick off the second half is a fine example of that.

You were aware of the risks if you rolled the dice on him, no doubt. He had shown some promise in the past, combining elite ground-ball tendencies with a respectable strikeout rate, but his last two outings in his previous major-league stint went poorly. And to make matters worse, he was facing a loaded Rangers lineup in his return to the majors.

Sure enough, they tagged him for four runs in just two-thirds of an inning. He walked three, striking out none.

"We've seen this out of [Valdez]," manager A.J. Hinch said after the game. "The good version is really good, and the version that struggles it's tough for him to manage innings and get out of innings and avoid the big inning. That's been the big issue for him."

So now, Valdez goes from being the one pitcher who had a chance of making three starts in leagues that opted to begin the second half with an 11-day scoring period (July 11-21) to maybe not even getting a second start. And at this point, would you want him to?

Here are some potential waiver wire pickups who will hopefully fare better in the days ahead.