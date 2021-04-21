At 74 percent, Sean Manaea might be too rostered already to feature so prominently in this space.

But if you were on the fence about adding him in one of the shallower leagues where he's still available, Tuesday's outing against the Twins should be enough to push you all the way over:

Sean Manaea SP OAK Oakland • #55 • Age: 29 Tuesday vs. Twins INN 7 H 6 ER 0 BB 1 K 7

That's three quality starts in a row for the left-hander, giving him a 3.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 overall, but it's not just his production that's improved from a disappointing 2020. His velocity is up 1-2 mph on all his pitches. It's the best it's been since prior to his 2018 shoulder surgery.

So his stuff is much improved, his swinging-strike rate is the best we've ever seen it, and he's taking on the sort of workload that distinguishes the standouts from the also-rans at the starting pitcher position. He may not turn out to be as exciting a pickup as Carlos Rodon, Trevor Rogers and Nathan Eovaldi have been, but Manaea has earned his place on mixed-league rosters.