Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 23 (Aug. 28-Sept. 3). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
2
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
3
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
4
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
COL
Colorado
5
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
6
A. Civale SP TB Aaron Civale SP TB
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
Advisable in most cases
7
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
WAS
Washington
8
C. Sale SP BOS Chris Sale SP BOS
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
KC
Kansas City
9
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
10
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
11
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
TEX
Texas
12
S. Lugo SP SD Seth Lugo SP SD
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
13
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
14
B. Miller SP LAD Bobby Miller SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
15
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
16
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
17
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
No thanks
18
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
19
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
STL
St. Louis
20
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
SD
San Diego
21
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
MIA
Miami
22
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
23
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
24
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
25
L. Severino SP NYY Luis Severino SP NYY
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
HOU
Houston
26
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
27
X. Curry RP CLE Xzavion Curry RP CLE
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
28
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
29
J. Brito SP NYY Jhony Brito SP NYY
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
HOU
Houston
30
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
BOS
Boston
31
M. Kopech SP CHW Michael Kopech SP CHW
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
32
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
33
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh