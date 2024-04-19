Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.
- Week 5: Sleeper pitchers | Sleeper hitters
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (April 22-28). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|2
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|3
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|4
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|5
J. Jones SP PIT Jared Jones SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|6
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|7
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|8
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|9
|10
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|11
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|12
|13
M. Stroman SP NYY Marcus Stroman SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|14
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|15
|16
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|17
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|18
|19
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|20
|21
|22
|23
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|24
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|25
K. Winn SP SF Keaton Winn SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|26
|27
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
|
@
|
@
|28
|29
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|30
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|31
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|32
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|33
J. Ross SP MIL Joe Ross SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|34
|35
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|36
|37