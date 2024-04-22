Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 27 Matchups at CIN, at SD Rostered 79% For all the angst surrounding Cristopher Sanchez early on, three of his four starts have been good, with the most recent living up to our greatest hopes for him. You could ask for better matchups than the Reds and Padres, but he's basically a must with two starts.

Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 32 Matchups vs. TOR, at DET Rostered 75% Michael Wacha is the sort of high-floor pitcher who's pretty much always worth recommending when he's in line for two starts, but particularly when the matchups are as good as the Blue Jays and Tigers.

Jack Flaherty SP DET Detroit • #9 • Age: 28 Matchup at TB Rostered 75% The ERA has come in a little high for Jack Flaherty so far, but the underlying numbers look the best they have in years. There's nothing special about his matchup against the Rays, so consider Flaherty's placement here as sort of a baseline for how applicable the remaining recommendations are for your league.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 62% The ultimate Charizard due to his fleeting command, Edward Cabrera is either going to scorch your opponent, like in his 10-strikeout effort against the Giants two turns ago, or scorch you. I'm betting on the former with the Nationals on tap this week.

Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 25 Matchups at STL, at SEA Rostered 70% Though the results for Brandon Pfaadt have been (and likely will remain) hit or miss, he generally works deep into games, which should work out well enough for points leagues in a two-start week. It just so happens that the matchups (Cardinals and Mariners) are pretty favorable, too.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. SEA Rostered 57% Jon Gray's slider has played up in his past two starts, leading to 16 strikeouts compared to just six hits over 11 innings. Granted, his opponents were the Athletics and Tigers, but his matchup against the Mariners this week is nearly as favorable.

Keaton Winn SP SF San Francisco • #67 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. NYM , vs. PIT Rostered 18% Keaton Winn's heavy splitter use gives him a high ground-ball rate and a decent enough floor even though he's unlikely to be a game-changer. He's a solid play in points leagues with two starts against middle-of-the-road lineups (Mets and Pirates).

Jose Soriano RP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. MIN Rostered 9% Jose Soriano has shown impressive stuff since his move to the rotation, with his curveball in particular grading out as a plus pitch, and he's facing a lineup this week (Twins) with a sub-.600 OPS against righties so far.

Lance Lynn SP STL St. Louis • #31 • Age: 36 Matchups vs. ARI, at NYM Rostered 67% Lance Lynn was so combustible last year that you may be gun-shy about using him again (I know I am). But he's been pretty stable so far and lines up for two starts, which makes him worth considering if you're looking to maximize volume in a points league.