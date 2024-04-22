Ryan Mountcastle 1B BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 27 Matchups @LAA3, OAK3 Rostered 73% The Orioles not only have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week but are also scheduled to face three lefties. Ryan Mountcastle is a certified lefty masher, having hit .338 with a 1.052 OPS against them last year, and is off to such a nice start this season that I'm surprised he's so available still.

Anthony Rizzo 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #48 • Age: 34 Matchups OAK4, @MIL3 Rostered 76% Anthony Rizzo's grand return to form following last season's upsetting post-concussion situation hasn't materialized yet, and he'll need to deliver some results soon to keep us from throwing in the towel. Those results may be forthcoming with the Yankees scheduled to face the Athletics pitching staff for four games and the Brewers pitching staff (Freddy Peralta excluded) for three.

Ezequiel Tovar SS COL Colorado • #14 • Age: 22 Week Rankings Matchups SD4, HOU2 Fantasy Rostered 76% The Rockies finally have a full week of home games, and that's especially good news for Ezequiel Tovar, who's 12 for 28 (.429) at home so far this season. That's an unsustainable number, of course, but last year at home, he hit 47 points higher with an OPS 119 points higher than on the road.

Alex Verdugo LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #24 • Age: 27 Matchups OAK4, @MIL3 Rostered 54% Alex Verdugo is the sort of stable but unflashy hitter worth considering whenever the matchups are right, and they're certainly right this week. They're the best for any team, in fact, with the toughest pitcher on the schedule probably being Paul Blackburn.

Bryan De La Cruz LF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 27 Matchups @ATL3, WAS3 Rostered 28% Bryan De La Cruz is on a nice little run, batting .308 (16 for 52) with four homers in his past 13 games, and his expected stats are all in the 75th-90th percentile so far, according to Statcast. His matchups are decent this week, including a three-game series against the Nationals, and the four lefties on the schedule could also work to his benefit.

Ryan Jeffers C MIN Minnesota • #27 • Age: 26 Matchups CHW4, @LAA3 Rostered 37% Ryan Jeffers has built off last year's success in a more regular role for the Twins, having hit .353 (12 for 34) with two homers in his past eight games. It's good timing with the Twins having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, going against the White Sox and Angels pitching staffs.

Charlie Blackmon RF COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups SD4, HOU2 Rostered 31% Perhaps no Rockies hitter benefits more from a full week at Coors Field than leadoff man Charlie Blackmon, who batted .309 with a .905 OPS there last year.

Sal Frelick CF MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 24 Matchups @PIT4, NYY3 Rostered 47% The Brewers' seven games against the Pirates and Yankees make for decent enough matchups, but Sal Frelick's placement here is more just a factor of him being undervalued in Fantasy. From April 3 on, he's batted .356 (21 for 59) with two stolen bases, living up to the batting average potential he showed in the minors.

Oswaldo Cabrera 3B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #95 • Age: 25 Matchups OAK4, @MIL3 Rostered 58% The Yankees' matchups are so good this week that even the less heralded members of their lineup, like third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera, are worth considering. He hasn't been a total pushover at the plate and will likely have a role to play if they run up the score against pitchers like Joe Boyle, Alex Wood, Joe Ross and Wade Miley.