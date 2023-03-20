Just under three weeks remain in the NBA season, and plenty of teams have four-game schedules as the final push for the playoffs is underway. Fantasy managers have especially important lineup decisions as they hope to secure a championship, and there are plenty of solid players on teams with four games. However, some players have also had their workloads managed down the stretch, so it's worth considering all options when making lineup decisions this week.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most Fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

Teams with four games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, GSW, HOU, IND, MEM, OKC, PHI, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

Teams with three games: BOS, CLE, LAC, LAL, MIL, MIN, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHX, POR, TOR

Teams with two games: DEN, DET, MIA

All roster and start percentages via CBS Fantasy Basketball

Guards

Consider starting: Caris LeVert, CLE (70% rostered, 29% start)

Opponents: @BKN, @BKN, HOU

LeVert has started in just two of his last five appearances, but he's had plenty of playing time over that stretch and has responded with double-digit scoring totals in each outing. During that five-game span, he's averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 32.4 minutes per game. Although the Cavaliers play just three games this week, LeVert has been stellar on both ends of the court and warrants starting consideration, even if he continues to operate as a reserve for Cleveland.

Consider sitting: Jamal Murray, DEN (99% rostered, 75% start)

Opponents: @WAS, MIL

Murray has had back-to-back 25-point performances, but he's also had some inconsistent outings in recent matchups and has shot just 39.7 percent from the floor over the last seven games. He's been held under 20 points in four of those seven appearances and has been unreliable on the boards while also showing inconsistency in assists. The 26-year-old's upside has been on display recently, and he isn't a must-sit player despite Denver's two-game week. His inconsistency should make Fantasy managers consider players with more games who have been hot recently.

Consider starting: T.J. McConnell, IND (35% rostered, 18% start)

Opponents: @CHA, @TOR, @BOS, @ATL

McConnell missed two games in mid-March due to a back injury, but he returned to action Thursday and posted a 19-point, 12-assist double-double off the bench against the Bucks. The 30-year-old has continued to come off the bench for the Pacers recently. However, he's been a solid contributor on both ends of the floor, averaging 10.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 23.5 minutes per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the floor over his last eight appearances. Tyrese Haliburton will miss at least one more matchup due to his knee injury, and McConnell is a solid Fantasy start consideration ahead of the Pacers' four-game week.

Consider sitting: Anfernee Simons, POR (96% rostered, 52% start)

Opponents: @UTA, CHI, OKC

Simons returned to action on March 10 but has been inconsistent in recent matchups. He's been held under 20 points in three of his last four outings, averaging 18.0 points and 3.8 assists in 32.8 minutes per game while shooting just 38.5 percent from the floor. The Trail Blazers have just three games on their schedule this week, and Simons isn't very productive in secondary categories, so it's worth considering other players to start in his place.

Forwards

Consider starting: Xavier Tillman, MEM (59% rostered, 36% start)

Opponents: DAL, HOU, HOU, @ATL

Tillman had some lackluster showings early last week, but he's scored in double figures in his past two appearances and posted a double-double during Saturday's win over Golden State. He's reclaimed a starting role over his last 12 outings and has averaged 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. The 24-year-old displays some inconsistency but is worthy of starting consideration during the Grizzlies' four-game week with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke unavailable.

Consider sitting: Jerami Grant, POR (97% rostered, 53% start)

Opponents: @UTA, CHI, OKC

Grant has missed the last three games due to a bruised quad, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return. While the Trail Blazers have a few days off before facing the Jazz on Wednesday, the team plays just three games this week, making Grant a risky play if he misses any additional matchups. The 29-year-old has displayed upside when he's fully healthy but has also posted some lackluster stat lines and could be left on Fantasy benches this week following his recent string of absences.

Consider starting: Kelly Olynyk, UTA (66% rostered, 38% start)

Opponents: SAC, POR, MIL, @SAC

Olynyk posted 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's win over Boston, a solid bounce-back performance after he logged three points, seven assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes against the Heat last Monday. The 31-year-old has posted two double-doubles over his past six appearances, averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 28.5 minutes per game. The Jazz have a four-game schedule this week after playing just two games last week, so Olynyk should have plenty of chances to shine.

Consider sitting: Khris Middleton, MIL (99% rostered, 69% start)

Opponents: SAS, @UTA, @DEN

While Middleton has been back in the Bucks' starting lineup over his last six appearances, the team has still been monitoring his overall workload by resting him in half of back-to-back sets. Milwaukee's three-game schedule this week includes a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Middleton appear in just two matchups. The 31-year-old has been relatively solid since reclaiming a starting role, averaging 20.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game. However, Fantasy managers could consider other options this week since Middleton will likely suit up for just two games.

Centers

Consider starting: Onyeka Okongwu, ATL (53% rostered, 26% start)

Opponents: DET, @MIN, IND, MEM

Although Okongwu has come off the bench over the last two months, he's earned consistent playing time. He's been effective across the past four matchups, scoring in double figures in each appearance while averaging 15.8 points and 9.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game, including a double-double against the Timberwolves last Monday. Okongwu doesn't do much outside of scoring and rebounds but has shot 82.8 percent from the floor over his past four outings and is a solid start consideration ahead of Atlanta's four-game week, particularly for those in deeper Fantasy leagues.

Consider sitting: Bam Adebayo, MIA (100% rostered, 82% start)

Opponents: NYK, BKN

Adebayo is coming off a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Pistons on Sunday and has topped 20 points in his last three appearances, but the Heat play just two games this week against relatively solid frontcourt defenses. The 25-year-old isn't a must-sit player due to his recent production, but Miami's two-game schedule is discouraging since so many teams play four games this week. However, Fantasy managers with multiple solid centers could consider other options if they need a boost late in the season.