The first main slate after the 2023 All-Star break did not disappoint. Several players put up monstrous stat lines in Thursday's nine-game selection, and centers were especially impressive. Eight more games are set to tip off on Friday, and we'll go over who's hot and who's not before giving out a strong DFS value play to take fantasy managers into the weekend here.

Who's hot

Joel Embiid PHI • C • #21 PPG 33 RPG 10.3 BPG 1.61 View Profile

I highlighted Embiid's as a premier DFS stud on Thursday ahead of his meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies' undersized backcourt, and the Philadelphia 76ers big man did not disappoint. He finished as the top fantasy scorer in the main slate by posting 27 points with 19 rebounds and six blocks. Xavier Tillman and Brandon Clarke did not have an answer for Embiid, who's managed to maintain the momentum he had heading into the All-Star break.

This year's MVP frontrunner was flying on autopilot over the weekend but got right back to business against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The Denver Nuggets star notched his league-leading 22nd triple-double with 24 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists. Jokic has continued to dominate on limited shot volume and is converting his attempts at a 63.9 percent clip in February.

Jakob Poeltl TOR • C PPG 12.4 RPG 9 BPG 1.24 View Profile

The Poeltl era has just begun in Toronto. The former San Antonio Spurs center was considered one of the most desirable veteran big trade targets ahead of the 2022-23 and his finding his footing with the Raptors. Poeltl erupted for 21 points and 18 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday to follow up his 30-point performance from right before All-Star weekend. Toronto seems destined for the play-in tournament, but Poeltl's increased involvement could help power a late-season push.

Who's not

The Boston Celtics are thriving in the Eastern Conference, but Time Lord's inconsistent play has been a major question mark. The defensive-minded big man has had his minute restriction lifted after missing the start of the season with a knee injury, he's averaged 7.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and .3 blocks over his previous five contests. Many fantasy managers believed Williams could be a reliable starter when healthy, but he hasn't shown that yet this season.

DFS play

The Los Angeles Clippers have slowly rolled out Mason Plumlee since acquiring him from the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the trade deadline, but he appears poised to make his first start with his new team on Friday. Ivica Zubac (calf) has been ruled out for the Clippers' matchup against the Sacramento Kings, and size will be needed on the interior against the likes of Domantas Sabonis. Plumlee's essentially averaged a double-double as a starter this season, so playing him here in a game where he has no viable backup is a no-brainer. Plumlee's averaging 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists through 10 career starts against Sabonis.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.