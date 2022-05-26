In most Fantasy football leagues this season, there won't be much of a question about who to take with the No. 1 overall pick. Jonathan Taylor was the No. 1 running back in 2021 after he led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns – plus 40 catches for 36 yards and given his age (23) and lack of injury concerns (no games missed last season, just two in five years, dating back to the start of his college career), he's going to be the top choice in nearly all leagues.

But he's not my No. 1 running back for 2022. That's still Christian McCaffrey for me, and I'm okay being the outlier here. As good as Taylor was in 2021, he didn't actually have a great season by the standards of No. 1 RBs; his 22.2 PPR points per game was the lowest by a top-ranked RB since Devonta Freeman's 21.4 in 2017.

In fact, Taylor wasn't even the top scorer per game in 2021; Derrick Henry was. McCaffrey was at 18.2, but if you take out the two games he left early with injuries, he averaged 23.6 points per game. His previous three seasons? 30.1, 29.3, and 23.8. Injuries have been an issue – he's played just 10 games the past two seasons – but there's little doubt in my mind that McCaffrey is still the best playing in Fantasy when healthy. Heck, McCaffrey has just one fewer game with 24-plus PPR points (seven) than Taylor over the past two seasons, despite playing 22 fewer games.

"When healthy" is assuming a lot, but McCaffrey's injuries haven't been serious enough to require surgery, nor have they been the kind of recurring injuries that tend to be especially worrisome. I'll grant he carries more risk than Taylor, based on their track records, and he might even have more risk than your typical running back.

But nobody touches McCaffrey's upside thanks to his pass-catching chops, and unless I get a good reason to think that role is changing significantly, I'm still going to treat McCaffrey like the top option at the position. This means I'm still viewing McCaffrey as the No. 1 overall pick, though the nice thing is, I don't even have to get the top pick to end up with my top player; he's fallen to fourth in drafts I've done so far at times. I'll take him every time there.

Here are my top 48 running backs for 2022:

Here are some more thoughts on the position: