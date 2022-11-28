McCaffrey rushed 11 times for 32 yards and caught four of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that McCaffrey was dealing with knee soreness during the shutout win, which helps explain his meager production with 15 touches. The 26-year-old has a poor history with lower body injuries, so there is some reason for concern for fantasy managers. On a bright note, McCaffrey never officially went down with an injury and was being used on the 49ers' final drive to ice out the win. Elijah Mitchell (knee) might not have been as fortunate after leaving the contest in the second half and never returning. Assuming McCaffrey can overcome this bout with knee soreness, he could be in line for a heavy workload against the Dolphins on Sunday.