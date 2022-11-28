McCaffrey will be managed day-to-day, as the running back is dealing with what coach Kyle Shanahan has described as knee irritation, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

At this stage, there's nothing to suggest that McCaffrey is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but it appears as though his practice reps will be managed this week. With Elijah Mitchell slated to miss 6-to-8 weeks with an MCL injury, McCaffrey is in line continue to lead the 49ers' ground game in the coming weeks, with Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price set to work in change-of-pace/complementary roles and Tevin Coleman a candidate to be promoted from the 49ers practice squad.