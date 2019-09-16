Pettis was not targeted, but completed his lone pass attempt on a trick play for 16 yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over Cincinnati.

Pettis' lack of usage in the first game of the season was attributed to health, but the wideout was cleared for action against the Bengals this week. While he didn't see a target, the 23-year-old did start and was on the field for 49 percent of snaps, second to only fellow starter Marquise Goodwin (51 percent of offensive snaps). So while the results have been poor, Pettis' playing time this week does fall in line with being a starter. That said, one catch for seven yards through two games is not what fantasy owners had hoped for from a player who was supposed to take that next step forward in 2019. It would be best to look at other starting options until we see Pettis and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo develop a stronger rapport.