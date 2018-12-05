Mixon was limited at practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

It's uncertain if Mixon is carrying the injury over from Week 13 action or if he hurt his foot during Wednesday's session. If Mixon ends up being limited or withheld from Sunday's game against the Chargers, added backfield opportunities would be available for Giovani Bernard.

More News
Our Latest Stories