Mixon rushed 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also caught two of three targets for 18 yards.

Mixon dashed through the snow behind a dominant offensive line, topping the 100-yard mark for the first time since his Week 9 explosion versus the Panthers. The tailback also plowed his way in for one-yard touchdown to close the third quarter, helping Cincinnati extend its one-score lead at the time. Mixon will now set his sights on next Sunday's matchup versus the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Although he was sidelined for his team's meeting with Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Mixon totaled 115 yards on 24 touches in last year's AFC Championship Game victory at Arrowhead Stadium.