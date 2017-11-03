The Bengals believe that Bullock (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, will be able to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "[Bullock is] on the mend," Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said after Friday's practice, according to Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News. "He showed up with a tight back, and we're dealing with that as we go."

Bullock is expected to receive treatment on the back issue throughout the weekend, and so long as the Bengals forgo signing another kicker Friday or Saturday, the veteran's status won't be in much peril as Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches. Bullock has connected on eight of his 10 field-goal attempts and has converted all 14 of his extra-point tries on the season.