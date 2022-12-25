Hunt rushed seven times for eight yards and brought in all three targets for 14 yards in the Browns' 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday.

The weather was conducive to a big workload for the ground attack, but Hunt still logged 17 fewer carries than backfield mate Nick Chubb. The veteran back's carry total was his second highest since Week 5 and his catch tally a high-water mark since Week 8, but Hunt's game-to-game workload is anything but trustworthy heading into a Week 17 road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday, Jan. 1.