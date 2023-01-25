Nelson totaled 46 tackles (26 solo), including 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 games during the 2022 regular season.

Nelson added three solo stops across 60 snaps in the wild-card loss to the Cowboys. The fourth-year linebacker turned in career-best tackle, sack and forced fumble totals while playing a career-high 604 snaps on defense. While Nelson is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year in mid-March, the 2019 fourth-round pick could certainly prove to be a more cost-effective alternative for the Buccaneers than fellow free-agent-to-be and position mate Lavonte David.