Dortch recorded one catch (on one target) for six yards during Sunday's 26-16 victory in Carolina.

Dortch opened the campaign by logging between 74 and 90 percent of the offensive snaps Weeks 1-3 en route to a surprising 20-198-1 line on 23 targets. The usage seemingly was situational with DeAndre Hopkins suspended, Antoine Wesley (hip) on IR and Rondale Moore (hamstring) sidelined. While Moore made his season debut Sunday, A.J. Green sat out with a knee injury, but Dortch was a distant third (36 percent) to Marquise Brown (93 percent) and Moore (86 percent) in terms of offensive snap share. This now may be Dortch's reality moving forward, and he could fall even further down the depth chart whenever Hopkins, Green and Wesley are healthy and/or available.