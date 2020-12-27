site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-casey-hayward-exits-with-hamstring-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Exits with hamstring injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hayward was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury.
The 31-year-old cornerback corraled his first interception of the season before exiting the game. Tevaughn Campbell should see a steep increase in defensive snaps with Hayward on the sidelines.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read