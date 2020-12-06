site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Good to face New England
Hayward (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The 31-year-old received the questionable tag after practicing as a limited participant Friday, and he'll be available for Sunday's contest. Hayward and Chris Harris should operate as the team's top corners, per usual.
