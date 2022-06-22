Guyton earned rave reviews from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley for his performance on special teams during OTAs, Gavino Borquez of USA Today reports.

As a capable returner and special teams gunner, Guyton looks as though he'll have a key role in 2022 on the Chargers' third unit. Guyton's outlook on the offensive end is more muddled, however, after Joshua Palmer was spotted working with the first-team offense during offseason workouts. Expect the two to have a spirited battle for the No. 3 wideout role throughout training camp.