The Chiefs activated Edwards-Helaire (ankle) off the injured reserve list Monday.
Kansas City placed Mecole Hardman (pelvis) on IR in a corresponding move. Edwards-Helaire last saw game action Week 11, but he's managed to return from his high-ankle sprain with roughly a week left to practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have been impactful as the Chiefs' backfield leaders since Edwards-Helaire's initial injury, so it remains to be seen how touches will be distributed in the big game versus Philadelphia. The extent of Edwards-Helaire's participation in practice could be telling as to his potential workload.
