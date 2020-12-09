Edwards-Helaire was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Edwards-Helaire was still technically listed with an illness on Wednesday's injury report, but the issue didn't impact his reps at all. The rookie running back was active for last Sunday's win over the Broncos, but only in an emergency capacity, leading to his ending the day without a single snap. He appears on track to resume handling his usual duties on the road in Miami, but coach Andy Reid did mention that Edwards-Helaire's stomach ailment caused him to lose weight, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status.
More News
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Active, but no snaps Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Limited to decoy duties•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Active Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: May be game-time call•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Listed as questionable for SNF•
-
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Misses practice again•