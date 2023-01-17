Edwards-Helaire (ankle) will practice Tuesday and has been designated for return from injured reserve, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Edwards-Helaire has been sidelined since late November after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs' Week 11 game against the Chargers, but following nearly two months of recovery, he's now preparing for a return to the field. In Edwards-Helaire's absences, the Chiefs have gotten quality production from the running back tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, so Kansas City may not be eager to rush the 2020 first-round pick back into action following a lengthy layoff. Even if Edwards-Helaire isn't activated from IR ahead of the divisional-round game against the Jaguars on Saturday, the Chiefs would still have up to two more weeks to evaluate him practice before adding him back to the 53-man roster.