Watson hauled in 0 of 2 targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans.
Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
