Watson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals after not practicing Friday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watson's status will thus be worth monitoring as Sunday's 6:30 ET kickoff approaches, but on the heels of recording a 15-315-2 stat line on 34 targets in 17 games this past season, the wideout is only a fantasy option in deeper formats.