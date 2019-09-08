Hardman's teammate, Tyreek Hill, is in line to miss a few weeks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hardman did not record a catch in Week 1, but news that Hill will miss some time likely foreshadows Hardman -- who the Chiefs selected 56th overall this past April -- seeing added snaps/touches in the team's offense. Considering that he'll be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, Hardman now looks like a player who could carry some fantasy utility in the coming weeks.