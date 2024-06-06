Hardman is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year contract, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Hardman left Kansas City for the Jets last offseason but then was traded back to the Chiefs in mid-October after failing to earn a major role in New York. He had a 52-yard reception and a game-ending touchdown in the Super Bowl against San Francisco, making the most of his 19 snaps on offense. Hardman figures to work as a depth receiver again in 2024, and he might also get a chance to returns punts and/or kicks.