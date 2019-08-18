Hardman snared one of three targets for a 17-yard touchdown and also netted zero yards on two punt returns in the Chiefs' 17-7 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday.

The rookie was responsible for the Chiefs' only touchdown of the night, making his scoring grab on a pass off the arm of Chad Henne in the second quarter. Hardman fared better than his primary competition for the third receiver job, Demarcus Robinson, who finished with one catch for six yards. The two will continue their preseason battle in next Saturday's exhibition tilt against the 49ers.