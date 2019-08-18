Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Makes most of one catch
Hardman snared one of three targets for a 17-yard touchdown and also netted zero yards on two punt returns in the Chiefs' 17-7 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday.
The rookie was responsible for the Chiefs' only touchdown of the night, making his scoring grab on a pass off the arm of Chad Henne in the second quarter. Hardman fared better than his primary competition for the third receiver job, Demarcus Robinson, who finished with one catch for six yards. The two will continue their preseason battle in next Saturday's exhibition tilt against the 49ers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...