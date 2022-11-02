Okereke recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Commanders.
Despite playing a season-low 61 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps, Okereke still tied Zaire Franklin and Rodney McLeod for the team's second-leading tackler behind Kenny Moore in Week 8. The 26-year-old Okereke played 400 defensive snaps over the first seven weeks of the season, though he could see decreased playing time after star linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned from a lingering back injury Sunday.