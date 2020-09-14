With Marlon Mack having ruptured his Achilles, coach Frank Reich confirmed Monday that Taylor "will step into the starting" running back role for the Colts, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

"He's ready," Reich said of the rookie second-rounder, while adding that Nyheim Hines "will still be a big part of the offense" and that Jordan Wilkins will also be in the mix. In any case, instead of being part of a one-two punch with Mack atop the team's backfield depth chart as originally planned, Taylor is now the team's clear lead back going forward, a role that greatly boosts the Wisconsin product's fantasy value, beginning this coming weekend against the Vikings.