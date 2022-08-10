The Colts expect Hines to catch 60 or more passes this season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Teams often try to raise a player's real-life trade value by exaggerating expectations, but in this case, the Colts seemingly want to pump up Hines' fantasy ADP. Head coach Frank Reich said in May that he would pick Hines if he were playing in a fantasy league this year, a not-so-subtle hint that the team has more in mind for the 26-year-old than last year's 56 carries and 57 targets. A big increase in carries wouldn't make much sense unless Jonathan Taylor gets injured, but the Colts could throw more, substitute Taylor out more often on pass snaps and/or deploy more two-back formations. Both backs played all 17 games last season, with Taylor handling a 68.9 percent snap share, Hines at 31.2 percent and the team's other halfbacks combining for 6.9 percent. Additional playing time is a necessity for a big jump in production, as Hines is already close to maxed out in terms of his frequency of being targeted when on the field. He saw the ball on 30 percent of his routes each of the last three years -- a top-10 mark among all pass catchers on each occasion.