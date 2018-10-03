Colts' Nyheim Hines: Ready for more targets
Hines' teammate Marlon Mack (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.
Robert Turbin's return from a four-game suspension shouldn't have much impact on Hines, considering the Colts primarily used the 28-year-old in goal-line and short-yardage situations the past couple seasons. Hines has emerged as the most valuable member of the Indianapolis backfield, with his skill set making him a nice fit for an extremely pass-heavy offense. He could be in for another large target total Thursday when the Colts go to battle without Mack, T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and Jack Doyle (hip).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...