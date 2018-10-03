Hines' teammate Marlon Mack (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.

Robert Turbin's return from a four-game suspension shouldn't have much impact on Hines, considering the Colts primarily used the 28-year-old in goal-line and short-yardage situations the past couple seasons. Hines has emerged as the most valuable member of the Indianapolis backfield, with his skill set making him a nice fit for an extremely pass-heavy offense. He could be in for another large target total Thursday when the Colts go to battle without Mack, T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and Jack Doyle (hip).