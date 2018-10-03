Hines' teammate Marlon Mack (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.

Robert Turbin's return from a four-game suspension shouldn't have much impact on Hines, considering the Colts primarily used the 28-year-old in goal-line and short-yardage situations the past couple seasons. Hines has emerged as the most valuable member of the Indianapolis backfield, with his skill set making him a nice fit for an extremely pass-heavy offense. He could be in for another large target total Thursday when the Colts go to battle without Mack, T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and Jack Doyle (hip).

More News
Our Latest Stories