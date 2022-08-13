Wentz completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 74 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Panthers.
Wentz led three offensive possessions, with the final one ending in a touchdown. He connected with Terry McLaurin and J.D. McKissic for gains of 16 and 15 yards on the scoring drive and competently managed the offense. Wentz also targeted rookie Jahan Dotson, though the pass fell incomplete. Perhaps most importantly, Wentz didn't turn the ball over as he prepares to be the Commanders' Week 1 starter.
More News
-
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Should play Saturday•
-
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Bound for Washington•
-
Colts' Carson Wentz: Status with franchise uncertain•
-
Colts' Carson Wentz: GM declines to commit to 2022 starter•
-
Colts' Carson Wentz: Struggles in must-win game•
-
Colts' Carson Wentz: Uninspiring effort in loss•