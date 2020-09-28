Wilson caught five of seven targets for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

The 25-year-old came into the game with only five catches for 46 yards in his career, but Wilson blew those numbers out of the water while scoring his first two TDs in the NFL. Both scores came on similar routes, as Wilson caught slants from Dak Prescott in the second and third quarters and took them to the house, with the receptions going for 40 and 42 yards respectively. Despite the huge performance, he's still the No. 4 man on the depth chart, and Prescott won't attempt more than 50 passes or throw for over 400 yards every week. However, Wilson has at least demonstrated that if injuries ever allow him to move into a more prominent role, he may be able to take advantage.