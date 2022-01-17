Lamb caught one of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round. He also gained five yards on his only carry.

It was a disappointing ending to the season for Lamb and for the Cowboys, and the second-year wideout failed to find the end zone or reach 90 receiving yards in his final eight games between the regular season and the playoffs. Lamb's overall numbers still took a step forward, as he set career highs across the board with 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six TDs on 120 targets over 16 games, and he should head into 2022 as a key part of a potent passing game alongside Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.