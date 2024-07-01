Lamb isn't likely to report for the start of training camp July 24 if he doesn't have a new contract by then, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Lamb didn't show up for June minicamp, which means he can be fined a little more than $100,000. He's scheduled to make $17.99 million under a fifth-year option in 2024, whereas a long-term contract will cost the Cowboys nearly twice that much per season. It might nonetheless lower Lamb's cap hit for 2024, depending on how the deal is structured, and Machota suggests the most likely outcome is a long-term contract before Dallas players report to camp July 24. If not, Lamb may continue his holdout and accrue further fines while his agent negotiates for a deal.