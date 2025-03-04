Lamb (shoulder) and the Cowboys agreed to terms Tuesday on a restructured contract that will create roughly $20 million in salary cap space for the team, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.

Lamb is working his way back from an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, which caused him to miss the final two regular-season games of the 2024 campaign, but he figures to have fully recovered from by the time Dallas' offseason activities begin. The Pro Bowl wideout posted a 101-1,194-6 receiving line on 152 targets across 15 regular-season appearances last season, despite only being paired with quarterback Dak Prescott for eight of those games before the signal-caller was forced to undergo surgery to address a partial avulsion of his right hamstring. Returning Lamb and Prescott to full health will, alone, provide reason for optimism entering the 2025 campaign under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, whose offensive scheme promises an uptick in play-action and improvements in the running game. The Cowboys also seems solid candidates to add offensive playmakers in free agency and/or the 2025 NFL Draft, moves which Lamb's restructure could help facilitate.