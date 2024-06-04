Lamb is holding out from June minicamp in pursuit of a new contract, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lamb didn't attend voluntary OTAs and now is missing the first mandatory activities of the offseason. David Helman of FOX Sports reports that the Cowboys can fine Lamb around $100,000 in the likely event he misses all three days of June minicamp, though the wideout presumably won't care much if it helps him secure a new contract. He's likely looking for a deal that's similar or slightly south of the four-year, $140 million extension that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is signing this week. If nothing gets done before training camp, Lamb may well continue his holdout into August