Schultz caught all four of his targets for 44 yards in Tuesday's loss to the Ravens.

The tight end was one of five Dallas players to reach 40 receiving yards, as Andy Dalton spread the ball around while trying to mount an ultimately futile comeback in the second half. Schultz has seen at least four targets in seven straight games, but he has only one TD and hasn't topped 53 receiving yards during that stretch, giving him very limited fantasy appeal in most formats.