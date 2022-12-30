Schultz secured seven of 10 targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

The talented tight end took advantage of a defense that was already highly vulnerable to his position at full strength, and even more so with multiple starters sitting out Thursday. Schultz scored from six and 10 yards out in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to record his second multi-touchdown tally of the campaign. Schultz, who crossed the 50-catch threshold for the third straight season with Thursday's production, will look to put together a strong finish to the regular season in the Week 18 road matchup versus the Commanders a week from Sunday.