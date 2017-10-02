Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Extends sack streak to four games
Lawrence recorded four tackles, including one sack, in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
He was the only Cowboys pass rusher to bring down Jared Goff on the day, giving Lawrence 7.5 sacks already this season -- including at least one in all four games. He should remain an IDP force in Week 5 against the Packers' banged-up offensive line.
