Free agent Carr met with the Saints, Panthers, and Jets at the Combine this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Carr was officially released by the Raiders two weeks ago and went to the Combine in person this week to meet with interested teams. Turning 32 later this month, Carr likely will want to have a new home before the new league year opens March 15. The Panthers have had multiple conversations with him and will have another phone call with Carr on Monday following the Combine, per ESPN's David Newton.