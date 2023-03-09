Chubb agreed Thursday to restructure his contract with the Dolphins, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.
The Dolphins will save $14.66 million against the cap by restructuring Chubb's contract, likely by converting base salary amounts into signing bonuses. The star edge rusher could find himself in prime position to have his talents maximized in 2023, with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio having taken the reins.
